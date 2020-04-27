Dear Students,
I miss all of you, for far more reasons than I can list. I miss your smiles, making popcorn and snacks, all of your jokes (corny or not), I miss watching you all interact with each other on projects and I even miss haggling over getting your work completed. You are all talented and I loved watching your talents shine on a daily basis. I look forward to seeing all of your accomplishments. I am so sorry your last year of middle school was cut short, but I feel blessed to have had each of you in my class, and I enjoyed getting to know all of you. Please know that I miss you and want all the best things for you. I can’t wait to see you all next year, and remember we are all only a parking lot away in the fall. With love,
Carol Adkins
