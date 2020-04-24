My band students are very special to me. We are joined by a connection of study that travels deep in many aspects of my student's lives. It is my hope, my wish, that though we are separated that your passion and appreciation of music and music making will not lessened. I too struggle with mundane mornings and boring afternoons. I yearn to be back in the classrooms to be a special part of your lives and your school days. It is what I want the most!
What do I miss the most from being away from my students?
Listening to their stories. All of the good and bad events that shape their day, but more especially the excitement of joys of college acceptances and accolades from my seniors that they would usually share now.
To all, be safe and see you very soon!
Seniors, be kind and never be strangers!
