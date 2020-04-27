Seniors: Whether you have had me as a teacher during one of your years at Hidden Valley or if I have simply heckled you down my hallway: Congrats Class of 2020!! I am so blessed to have shared this small amount of time in your lives. It has been an honor to celebrate with you in your triumphs, to observe you learn from your failures, and be able to comfort you during your time here. Good luck!!

Underclassmen: I am looking forward to seeing each of your smiling faces and not so smiling faces next year so that we can continue on this journey.

Titans: Take this time to finish old projects, start new activities, and keep developing your existing talents. Please remember that you are all loved and hold a special place in my heart. Be safe, Be kind, and Take care of each other.

Godspeed,

Newbern

