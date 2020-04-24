I truly miss you all!! Please keep looking at books and practice writing your first and last name, counting and recognizing numbers 1-20 and recognizing the letters in the ABC's! Be nice to one another and know that we will all see each other soon!! I love you all and don't forget your manners!! Go Eagles!!!
