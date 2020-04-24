Dear E8 Family,

We concentrated on the word "deliberate" this spring semester. We talked about knowing why we were making certain choices, we were learning deliberately, and then came COVID-19. Surprise!

The current situation is a lesson that sometimes things won't go our way. The good news is that we can make the best of a bad situation. Make sure to keep in touch and remember all the great times we had this school year.

Keep working on your distance learning and know that we are ready to help you at any time.

Love, BensonVoss

