Dear E8 Family,
We concentrated on the word "deliberate" this spring semester. We talked about knowing why we were making certain choices, we were learning deliberately, and then came COVID-19. Surprise!
The current situation is a lesson that sometimes things won't go our way. The good news is that we can make the best of a bad situation. Make sure to keep in touch and remember all the great times we had this school year.
Keep working on your distance learning and know that we are ready to help you at any time.
Love, BensonVoss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.