Dear Panther Family,
I wanted to take a moment to let all of you know how much we miss you at Preston Park Elementary. Things are definitely different right now. The school building is closed, but that doesn't mean we can't stay connected to keep learning and growing! Keep reading and keep learning. It is going to be a great day when we can all be together again. We truly are a family. To all of the fifth graders, I am so proud of you and I know you are going to do amazing things in middle school. To all of my Performing Arts Club students, we may not have gotten to perform for the school, but I'm so proud of all your hard work this year. You truly make me proud! I can't wait to see all of your smiling faces again. Until then, stay Panther Strong!
