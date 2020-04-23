My sweet Second Graders- We had no idea that Thursday in March, right after our crazy Y-Splash week, would be our last together for the year. I am so proud of you for stepping up and staying involved in your distance learning. I look so forward to seeing you each week in our virtual meetings, reading your emails, watching Spark videos, and Flipgrid responses. Although we are in different "classrooms" and it is PJ Day everyday, we are still united as a class. I miss you so much and cannot wait until I can see you in person and give you each a giant hug! Stay strong and healthy, keep learning, and know YOU ARE LOVED! I am always here when you need me! Long distance high-five! Much love, Ms. Vest

