My Dear Little Ones,

Oh, how I miss your smiling faces every day! I think of you constantly and miss all that we have been learning together this year. You see, while you all think of me as your teacher, it is YOU who inspire me and help me to learn more about our wonderful world. You fill my heart with love and laughter every day! I know you are learning at home with your families right now and I am excited to see how much you have grown and learned, when we can be together again. Please continue to be curious, listen to books, work on learning your letters, observe nature, and be a big helper at home. Even though we can't be at school together right now, learning can happen ANYWHERE and never stops. Please know how much I miss and adore you!

Mrs. Travers

