Hello my friends! I want you to know that I miss you. I'm praying for you and your families. I love thinking about the good times we had and I look forward to seeing you soon. Psalm 33:22 says, "May your unfailing love be with us, LORD, even as we put our hope in you." Jesus loves and cares for you. Trust in Him! Love and hugs, Mrs. Blankenship
