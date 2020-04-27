My kids! I miss you all so much! I hope you know how lucky I feel to have been a part of your lives this past year (or more for my 7th and 8th graders).
To my 6th graders - You grew up so much this year! I am so proud of you and cannot wait to see what next year brings.
To my 7th graders - I feel privileged to have been able to teach all of you-some of you for two years!
To my 8th graders - I am FIERCELY proud of you all. I will miss the check-ins from you, and I am so saddened that we were unable to say proper goodbyes. I have absolutely no doubt that you will do great things in high school. Please keep in touch!
And always remember...Stay safe, make good choices. I love you!
-Miss Gianni
