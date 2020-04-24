Hey Terriers! First, let me say how much I miss you all! I am so proud of you and your courage to face new challenges while still finding a way to continue learning. I am so proud to be a Terrier! To the Class of 2020 - although your senior year was cut short, you are still one of the best senior classes to come through our building. So excited for you and your future! So keep your heads up, stay strong and stay focused! B-Y-R-D - LET'S GO BYRD!!! We love you!!!
Shout out to our volleyball seniors: Hayley, Alison and Lexi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.