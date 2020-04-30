Grandin Court 5th Graders,

We are proud of you for everything we accomplished together this year at school and for continuing to learn, create, experiment, write, and prepare for your future while at home. Have confidence in yourselves and all the greatness you will achieve. We know you are ready to excel in middle school! A few tips from your favorite 5th grade teachers: Be kind. Ask for help. Help others. Take time to organize. Show your work. Stay true to you. Come visit! We love you and we are here for you whenever you need us!

