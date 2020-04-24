Dear Eagles,
Although our year was cut short due to unusual circumstances, I want you to remember a few things. Firstly, you are loved and missed more than you can imagine.
Secondly, every one of you are intelligent, creative, empathetic, resilient and most importantly, capable! Dream big, know I believe in you and can’t wait to see the future paths you take.
Lastly remember, every moment of every day, you have choices. Choose Kind and Be The Good in the World! Stay strong, stay safe and I’ll see you soon!
Love,
Mrs. Elebash
