My Dearest Friends,

I miss each and every one of you and the time we shared together. I miss our morning circles, singing your names in the hallways, and all of your giggles throughout the day. Our time together was cut way too short and we never got to say goodbye. No matter how much I would love for us to be together, though, what matters most is that you are safe and healthy! Regardless of what is happening around us, I am here for you every day. Take this time to read, spend time with your family, and come up with new jokes to tell me when you return as fourth graders. I cannot wait to see each of you again! I love you all, including students past and present! Ms. Snay’s class is the best!

Sending hugs,

Ms. Snay

Tags

Load comments