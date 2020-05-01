For my Fifth Grade Rock Stars! To say that I miss you does not even begin to describe my feelings. Remember all those days we complained about not getting any snow days? I take it all back. I miss you all terribly! I even miss your eye rolling and your "half listening" to my crazy stories. This year - lounging in the reading center, listening to our favorite books, disco freeze dancing on rainy days, Fun Friday lunches in the room where more food ended up on the floor than your mouths! Even though we've missed some of our big end-of-the-year events, we've still had a spectacular year: Virginia Tech, Mellow Mushroom, The Children's Theater, Bellacino's, parties, vomit jelly beans, the bake sale, Fall Festival and more! We did good! Life is weird right now, but you know what? You've got this-Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy!
Peace out,
Mrs. Hudson
