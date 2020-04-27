Good Morning Eighth Graders! Good Afternoon Eighth Graders!

Oh, how I miss greeting you this way in our classroom. I empathize with the lack of closure to your middle school experience and regret that we could not wade through Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird together this spring. May you be guided by Atticus Finch’s maxim, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” Whether it is for your parents working from home or out of work, for your city, state, and national leaders making decisions that affect so many in so many ways, or for medical personnel encountering chronic physical and emotional stress, may your empathy for others grow through this experience. Empathy will help you thrive in high school and beyond. Always remember, reading makes you smarter!

