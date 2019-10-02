Get the latest breaking news sent straight to your inbox. You can sign up by visiting roanoke.com/emails
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
McFarling: Duke disaster leaves Virginia Tech pining for past glory
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.