KENYA
Chief says roadside bomb kills 11 officers
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s police chief says a roadside bomb has killed 11 officers on the country’s southern border with Somalia.
Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai said Saturday the officers’ patrol car was blown up on Damajale Hare Hare road near the town of Liboi. No one has claimed responsibility for the bomb, but al-Shabab militants from Somalia are suspected.
The al-Qaida-linked group has increasingly targeted Kenyan security forces in recent years. It vowed to take retribution on Kenya in 2011 for sending troops into Somalia to target its fighters.
In July, Kenyan border police killed three suspected al-Shabab members who allegedly blew up their vehicle near the Somali border. A January attack on a Nairobi luxury hotel complex by al-Shabab extremists killed 21 people.
TUNISIA
Voters encouraged by post-debate handshake
TUNIS, Tunisia — A media mogul and a former law professor who are vying to be Tunisia’s next president sparred during a televised debate over how to fight terrorism and poverty — and then they cordially shook hands.
Tunisian voters celebrated the handshake as a sign that the democracy built on their country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising is on the right track. For all the problems its next leader will inherit, Tunisia remains a haven of political diversity and relative peace in a region long dominated by autocratic leaders.
Tycoon Nabil Karoui and professor Kais Saied are competing in the North African’s country’s a runoff presidential election on Sunday. They were the top finishers in the first round of voting month even though neither man ever has held political office.
Their electioneering was somewhat extraordinary.
Karoui, 56, was in jail from August until three days ago on money laundering and tax evasion charges he says are politically driven. His wife campaigned for him while he worked to get released.
Youth supporters did much of the campaigning for Saied.
china
Report: App can track data on 100M phones
BEIJING — The Chinese Communist Party appears to have “superuser” access to all the data on more than 100 million cellphones, owing to a back door in a propaganda app that the government has been promoting aggressively this year.
An examination of the code in the app shows it enables authorities to retrieve every message and photo from a user’s phone, browse their contacts and internet history, and activate an audio recorder inside the device, according to a U.S.-funded analysis.
“The [Chinese Communist Party] essentially has access to over 100 million users’ data,” said Sarah Aoun, director of technology at the Open Technology Fund, an initiative funded by the U.S. government under Radio Free Asia. “That’s coming from the top of a government that is expanding its surveillance into citizens’ day-to-day lives.”
The party, led by Xi Jinping, launched the app, called “Study the Great Nation,” in January. The name is a pun because the Chinese word for study - “xuexi” - contains the authoritarian leader’s family name.
The app contains news articles and videos, many of them about Xi’s activities or his ideology, “Xi Jinping Thought.” There is even a sense of competition, with users earning points for reading articles and commenting on them, and a leader board showing how users are faring in quizzes.
The app, which can be downloaded on all types of smartphones including Apple and Android, has been called Xi’s high-tech equivalent of Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book and was launched amid a campaign to bolster the Communist Party’s ideological control over the Chinese population.
HONG KONG
Public’s mistrust of police a growing issue
HONG KONG — In trying to end the anti-government demonstrations, which broke out in multiple locations again on Saturday and are now in their fifth month, one of the most pressing problems to solve for Hong Kong leaders will be dispelling the now widespread public scorn for police officers. Protest graffiti likening officers to dogs and worse is all over the city, and protesters Saturday chanted for the force to be disbanded.
Overall, Saturday’s rallies were lower-key and more peaceful than other far larger and more violent protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Riot police deployed but stayed far behind the day’s largest rally, which drew thousands of peaceful marchers in Kowloon.
Police said rioters tossing gasoline bombs damaged a subway station, but there was no repeat of the more intense destruction and battles between protesters and police that have spread across Hong Kong.
Still, restoring any semblance of trust between police officers and the 7.5 million people they are sworn to serve and protect is going to be a long, hard battle.
