Weather Alert

... FLOOD WATCH TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH HIGH RAINFALL RATES AND THUNDERSTORMS ON THURSDAY CREATE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * THE GROUND WILL BE SATURATED WHEN THUNDERSTORMS ARE MOST LIKELY. HIGH RAINFALL RATES INSIDE OF THESE STORMS COULD POTENTIALLY CREATE RAPID WATER RISES, ESPECIALLY IN SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, AND LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&