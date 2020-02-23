HAITI
Police, troops fire on each other near palace
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian police officers exchanged gunfire for hours Sunday with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace, in a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.
At least three police officers were wounded, fellow officers told The Associated Press. The army’s high command said in an online statement that a soldier had been wounded by a bullet in the back.
Haiti’s raucous three-day Carnival celebration was to have started Sunday afternoon in Port-au-Prince and other major cities but the government announced Sunday night that Carnival was cancelled in the capital “to avoid a bloodbath.” Police protesters and their backers had burned dozens of Carnival floats and stands at recent protests, saying they did not believe the country should be celebrating during a crisis.
IRAQ
Officials: 1 protester killed in fresh violence
BAGHDAD — One protester was shot dead and at least six wounded in renewed violence between anti-government demonstrators and security forces in central Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi officials said.
Separately, Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who congratulated him on his nomination and emphasized joint coordination between Iraq and the U.S. as relations between the two countries soured after a Washington-directed attack Jan. 3 near Baghdad airport killed top Iranian general Qassem Solimani.
One protester was killed in Baghdad’s central Khilani Square on Sunday evening and at least six were wounded when security forces fired live rounds to disperse crowds, Iraqi security and medical officials said. The clashes occurred near the Sinak bridge, which was recently reopened by security forces after protesters had blocked access for months.
earthquake
9 killed in eastern Turkey by 5.7 tremor
ANKARA, Turkey — Nine people were killed in eastern Turkey by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake early Sunday morning, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
The quake centered just east across the border in neighboring Iran, west of the Iranian city of Khoy, and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.
At least three of the dead were children, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The health minister later said at least 37 people were injured, including nine in critical but not life-threatening condition.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency said at least 75 people had been injured inside Iran, six of whom were hospitalized.
A second earthquake — also magnitude 5.7 — struck Sunday evening in the same area in Iran, according to the country’s seismology center.
It was not immediately clear if the second quake caused further damage or casualties in either country.
GERMANY
Social Democrats on course for most votes
BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats won the most votes in the Hamburg state election Sunday, according to projections, followed by the environmentalist Green party in a vote that was overshadowed by a racist massacre and political turmoil in Germany.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats appeared to lose badly, receiving the weakest results in Hamburg, which is Germany’s second-biggest city and its own state, in the last seven decades.
In what would be a large upset, the far-right Alternative for Germany — which has been especially successful in state elections in eastern Germany, where it got up to about a quarter of the vote — appears to not have received the 5% of the vote needed to get into the state assembly.
According to projections, the Social Democrats received 38% of the vote, down from 45.6% in 2015, but still making them the winner. The Greens almost doubled their result to 25.5%, up from 12.3%. Hamburg has been governed for the last five years by a coalition made up of the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Green party. Both parties campaigned on the issue of climate change.
IRAN
Hardliners win majority in parliament
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian hardliners won a majority in parliamentary elections, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency, sweeping Tehran and other cities in a repudiation of President Hassan Rouhani’s engagement with outside powers.
Mehr didn’t give a final breakdown, saying that more than 220 out of 290 members of parliament will be hardliners and conservatives. The official turnout was 42.5%, the lowest in the history of the Islamic Republic.
The election had been widely predicted to hand control of the legislature to conservatives empowered by instability and economic damage triggered by U.S. policies. Participation was held back by the powerful Guardian Council’s disqualification of hundreds of moderates and reformists.
