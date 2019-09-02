guatemala
Ex-first lady arrested over finance violations
GUATEMALA CITY — Former Guatemalan first lady and presidential runner-up Sandra Torres was arrested Monday on charges of campaign finance violations, the latest high-profile political figure to face allegations of malfeasance even as a U.N. anti-graft commission is set to shut down.
Investigators searched Torres’ Guatemala City home in the morning and transported her to court, handcuffed, with her face obscured by a scarf, a hood and dark glasses. She told journalists she was the victim of a political vendetta.
Prosecutors said she is accused of unregistered electoral financing and illicit association related to the 2015 election and the National Unity of Hope party, of which she was both candidate and general secretary. According to investigators, the party did not properly register some $3.6 million in financing for her campaign.
Torres’ vice presidential running mate from 2015, Mario Leal Castillo, is also wanted in the case and is considered a fugitive from justice.
Torres, 63, finished second in both the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, to Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei, respectively. Giammattei takes office in January.
mexico
Authorities: More than 3,000 graves found
MEXICO CITY — For years, Mexican newspapers have carried chilling tales of mothers searching for their missing children and discovering hidden graves. Now, for the first time, the federal government has disclosed the number of clandestine sites where those who have disappeared in Mexico’s raging narco-violence have turned up.
Nearly 5,000 bodies have been discovered in more than 3,000 graves since late 2006, said Karla Quintana, the head of the government’s National Search Commission.
That’s well above previous estimates by academics and journalists. Quinto Elemento Lab, a Mexican investigative journalism organization, published a report last November identifying 1,978 graves.
Quintana said 3,024 informal graves contained 4,874 bodies — and thousands of bone fragments.
At least 40,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 2006. Officials believe the majority were victims of organized-crime groups. But in many cases, local or state authorities might have been complicit.
denmark
Last 4 circus elephants being bought to retire
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark is spending $1.6 million to buy the country’s last four circus elephants to give them a proper retirement as the government moves to ban wild animals in circuses.
Food and Fisheries Minister Mogens Jensen says a ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year.
The ministry said Saturday there were no immediate plans as to where to put Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, but applicants willing to take the mammals should offer a timely takeover and proper welfare. Animal Protection Denmark would ensure their welfare until then.
Circus Arena manager Benny Berdino said he was “sad to have to say goodbye” to its elephants, but was happy they would get a good retirement. The fourth elephant belonged to Cirkus Trapez.
