IRAQ
U.S.: “Enemy forces’ kill 2 service members
BAGHDAD — Two U.S. service members were killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces, the U.S. military said in a statement Monday.
The military said in a statement the two were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on Sunday.
The names of the service members were withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.
A senior Iraqi official, speaking from Baghdad, said a joint mission between Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces and U.S.-led coalition forces south of Makhmour in northern Iraq came under attack from IS militants.
During the fighting, two U.S. service members were killed. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said there was also air support from the U.S.-led coalition.
SUDAN
PM: He survived ‘terror attack’ in capital
CAIRO — Sudan’s prime minister said Monday he survived a “terror attack” after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital Khartoum.
Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was “safe and in good shape” following the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok had been heading to his office when the attack took place.
Hamdok also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he’d survived.
The attack highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule, almost a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian government, which has promised to hold elections in three years.
BURKINA FASO
Gunmen kill 43 in attacks on 2 villages
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunmen killed at least 43 people in attacks on two villages in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Monday.
Armed men attacked Dinguila and Barga villages in Yatenga province, the government said in a statement on Monday. The military was dispatched to secure the villages and at least six injured were taken to the central hospital in nearby Ouahigouya, said the statement.
Government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told The Associated Press he didn’t know who was behind the violence.
The villages that were attacked, however, are known to be populated by Fulani herdsman who have been targeted by local defense groups and the army for their alleged affiliation with jihadists.
BRITAIN
Harry, Meghan appear as senior royals
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey, joining Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain’s royal family Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.
The televised event was expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.
The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking, apparently because of the new coronavirus.
