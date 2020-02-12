afghanistan
U.S.-Taliban agreement could be imminent
WASHINGTON — An agreement between the United States and the Taliban on a “reduction in violence” in Afghanistan that could lead to direct peace talks between the militants and the Afghan government may be announced in the next several days, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
Realization of those plans depend on whether the United States and the Taliban, in discussions this week, can finalize the parameters of the violence reduction, including its duration - expected to be seven days - and geographic coverage. They would also need to agree on the extent to which it applies to both the militants and U.S. forces, according to current and former Afghan and Taliban officials who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.
If the reduction is implemented, current plans call for it to be followed within days by the signing of a much broader U.S.-Taliban agreement under which the militants would quickly begin direct peace talks with the government, and the United States would start withdrawing troops.
The State Department declined to comment.
vatican
Pope avoids question of married priests
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis refused Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men or women as deacons to address a shortage of priests in the Amazon, sidestepping a fraught issue that has divided the Catholic Church and emboldened his conservative critics.
In an eagerly awaited document, Francis didn’t refer to recommendations by Amazonian bishops to consider married priests or women deacons. Rather, the pope urged bishops to pray for more priestly vocations and to send missionaries to a region where faithful Catholics in remote areas can go months or even years without Mass.
The pope’s dodge disappointed liberals, who had hoped he would at least put both questions to further study. It outraged progressive Catholic women’s groups. And it relieved conservatives who had used the debate over priestly celibacy to heighten their opposition to the pope, and saw his ducking of the issue as a victory.
germany
Merkel’s allies demand say in next candidate
Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies are demanding a say on choosing the next conservative chancellor candidate, foreshadowing months of potential acrimony over who gets to run for the job of leading Europe’s biggest economy.
The muscle-flexing by the CSU sister party to Merkel’s CDU underscores the complicated task of agreeing on a successor to replace the long-standing German chancellor, in what is set to keep the country’s government distracted at a time of global upheaval.
The move also adds to growing pressure on Merkel after party allies said the process of selecting a new heir should be accelerated, making it more difficult for her to serve out her fourth term which is slated to end in September 2021.
Markus Blume, CSU General Secretary, on Wednesday stressed his party’s role in selecting Merkel’s successor. “The question of the chancellor candidacy has always been decided jointly by the CDU and CSU and that will be the case again this time,” he said in an radio interview.
