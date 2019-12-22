YouTube cracks down on racist, sexist insults
YouTube is taking another step to curb hateful and violent speech on its site.
The video streaming company said it will now take down videos that lob insults at people based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation or other “protected attributes.” The Google-owned company will also prohibit veiled threats of violence, taking a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload.
YouTube has been slapped with criticism from politicians, viewers and video creators for the material it allows on — and bans from — the site. The site has been accused of allowing and fostering hate speech and extremism and creating spaces for harassment to linger online, along with other digital sites that allow people to upload their own material, such as Facebook and Twitter.
YouTube has long prohibited outright threats of violence. In June, it updated its hate speech policies to ban videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi viewpoints.
YouTube also announced it would take action against channels that have been found to repeatedly harass people in videos. In many cases, it will “demonetize” the channel, YouTube said, by turning off any ad revenue those videos would normally generate for their creators.
The new anti-harassment and violence policies also apply to public officials, though videos will still remain on the site if they are parts of news stories, documentaries or other educational material.
YouTube is also rolling out a comment review tool to video owners that will, by default, hold back comments the company’s algorithms have flagged as potentially inappropriate until creators have reviewed them. Video creators can turn off that setting if they want.
Finland offers crash course in AI to EU
Finland is offering a techy Christmas gift to all European Union citizens: a free-of-charge online course in artificial intelligence in their own language.
The tech-savvy Nordic nation, led by the 34-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin, is marking the end of its rotating presidency of the EU at the end of the year with a highly ambitious goal.
Instead of handing out the usual ties and scarves to EU officials and journalists, the Finnish government has opted to give practical understanding of AI to 1% of EU citizens, or about 5 million people, through a basic online course by the end of 2021.
It is teaming up with the University of Helsinki and the Finland-based tech consultancy Reaktor.
Teemu Roos, a University of Helsinki associate professor in the department of computer science, described the nearly $2 million project as “a civics course in AI” to help EU citizens cope with society’s ever-increasing digitalization and the possibilities AI offers in the jobs market.
The course covers elementary AI concepts in a practical way and doesn’t go into deeper concepts like coding, he said.
The initiative is paid for by the Finnish ministry for economic affairs and employment, and officials said the course is meant for all EU citizens whatever their age, education or profession.
