CORONAVIRUS
Trump: Task force will shift focus to economy
PHOENIX — One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue indefinitely, but focus more on rebooting the economy.
Trump’s reversal comes as deaths and infections rates outside of New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns.
A White House official acknowledged Wednesday morning that signaling that the task force was preparing to shut down sent the wrong message and created a media maelstrom. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking, said the membership in the task force group would change as the nature of the crisis evolves.
Investigation into medical firm opens
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Blue Flame Medical, a firm created by two well-connected Republican operatives who started selling COVID-19 supplies this spring as the virus spread across the country.
Prosecutors are focused on at least two contracts that the firm signed for medical masks and other equipment with Maryland and California, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter. Both states ultimately canceled those contracts.
An attorney for Blue Flame, Ethan Bearman, has said the firm acted in good faith with the states. He declined to comment about the Justice Department investigation.
Last weekend, Maryland terminated a $12.5 million contract for personal protective equipment (PPE) with the firm after state officials said the company had failed to deliver masks and ventilators as promised.
California had separately hired the firm to provide 100 million face masks, according to two people familiar with the transaction. That contract, which was first reported Wednesday by the California news website CalMatters, was then abruptly canceled, and the state scrambled to get its $457 million deposit back. The funds were returned the same day.
SUPREME COURT
Ginsburg hospitalized with infection
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court’s arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.
The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Ginsburg has been taking part in the court’s telephone arguments this week. She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
ISRAEL
Court clears way for new government
JERUSALEM — Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may form a new government while under indictment.
The decision clears the way for Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, to proceed with the formation of their emergency government.
The court also upheld the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz, which will require new legislation. A group of nonprofit advocacy organizations had challenged the legality of the deal.
