california
Federal officer killed near protest site
OAKLAND, Calif. — The killing of a federal contract security officer who was watching over a protest in Oakland was an act of domestic terrorism, U.S. authorities said Saturday.
A vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and someone opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, killing one and critically wounding the other, authorities said.
The identities of the officers were not released.
The officers protect federal court houses as part of their regular duties. DHS officials said they were monitoring the protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate — that is an act of domestic terrorism,” DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said.
A suspect hasn’t been named and it wasn’t immediately known whether authorities have determined if the shooter had anything to do with the protest.
south korea
Spike in virus cases forces school closures
South Korea closed hundreds of schools that had reopened days earlier — and postponed the opening of many others — after a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.
The country had started to stage the opening of schools in the last week, instituting social distancing and prevention measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.
But according to the Korea Times, hundreds of schools were closed again because of high infection rates in their communities. It cited the Ministry of Education as saying that 838 schools of the 20,902 nationwide that were supposed to reopen on Wednesday did not, including in Seoul, and hundreds closed on Thursday in Seoul, Bucheon and other cities.
School districts in the United States that have been closed for months are now trying to figure out when and how they can reopen safely. Some are watching how other countries are handling the reopening of schools, including South Korea, which has been successful in containing the spread of the virus.
germany
Merkel declines Trump’s G-7 invitation
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend an in-person meeting of the Group of Seven next month in Washington, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump plans to hold the world-leader gathering at the White House in late June as a sign of recovery from the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and more than 365,000 worldwide.
Merkel objected to holding the meeting in person, which requires travel that a government spokesman suggested is unnecessary. The United States has more cases than any of the other members of the G-7: Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The White House would not confirm Merkel’s decision to decline, which was first reported by Politico.
TENNESSEE
Firefly festivals will go dark this spring
It begins with a few quick electric-yellow flashes at dusk, followed by about eight seconds of darkness. Then more flashes, and more darkness. As the night wears on, the blinking builds until hundreds of thousands of fireflies flicker their lamps in unison, then douse their bioluminescent flames and usher the forest back into black. A few long moments later, the whole silent spectacle starts anew.
This is what’s known as “the light show,” a once-a-year courtship display by the synchronous firefly formally named Photinus carolinus. And each year in late May and early June, people travel from all over the world to Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see it. Attendance is so coveted that visitors have to win a lottery just for the privilege of watching fireflies flirt with one another.
“On a peak night, it could be up to around 1,200 people,” said Becky Nichols, an entomologist at the park.
That’s how it used to work, at least. This year, out of coronavirus-related caution, the National Park Service canceled the event, closed the nearest campground to the fireflies’ display area and barricaded the road that leads to it. It’s the first time since the 1990s that the lightning bugs will perform without a paparazzi-level audience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.