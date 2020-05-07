WASHINGTON
Presidential valet has positive virus test
WASHINGTON — A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”
It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said.
Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.
Trump ally will head U.S. Postal Service
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican fundraiser and prolific political donor from North Carolina will be the next postmaster general.
Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was the unanimous pick of the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors, which made the announcement.
He’s expected to begin the job June 15 and succeeds Megan Brennan.
NEW JERSEY
Supreme Court tosses convictions
WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in the “Bridgegate” scandal that ultimately derailed the 2016 president bid of their ally, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
The justices said there was evidence of deception, corruption and abuse of power in the political payback saga that involved four days of traffic jams on the world’s busiest motor-vehicle bridge, the George Washington Bridge spanning the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. But “not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court.
In the end, the justices concluded that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in the scheme.
INDIA
Gas leak at factory claims at least 11 lives
HYDERABAD, India — A gas leak early Thursday at a chemical factory owned by a South Korean company in southern India left at least 11 people dead and about 1,000 struggling to breathe.
The chemical styrene, used to make plastic and rubber, leaked from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased, officials said.
The leak was suspected to have come from large tanks left unattended because of the strict coronavirus lockdown over the past six weeks.
IRAQ
New prime minister takes oath of office
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s former spy chief was sworn in as prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday .
The majority of 255 legislators attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of Cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq’s sixth premier since 2003 and ending five months of a leadership void.
Al-Kadhimi gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate
.
