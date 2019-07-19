WASHINGTON, D.C.
Trump campaign weighs in on straws
WASHINGTON — The president and his reelection campaign are mocking efforts to replace plastic straws with paper ones and turning that disdain into a fundraising gimmick.
The president’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted that he was “so over paper straws. #LiberalProgress.”
He said liberals would do the same to the economy: “Squeeze it until it doesn’t work.”
Some cities are banning plastic straws because of their impact on oceans. Over 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year — though plastic straws make up less than 1% of ocean waste.
Most recycling centers don’t accept plastic straws because they’re so small that they fall through the cracks of machinery at processing plants.
PENNSYLVANIA
Man scales high-rise to escape fire
PHILADELPHIA — A man scaled several floors down the side of a 19-story building in Philadelphia to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.
The fire at the Holden Tower apparently began in a trash chute about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, causing flames to shoot out and spread heavy smoke to all floors of the high-rise.
Firefighters soon responded and took a water line to the fourth-floor chute and flooded it. They also stretched the line to the 15th floor and flooded the trash chute from there as an extra safety measure, authorities said.
The firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour. All residents were able to escape the building, with some who have mobility issues being carried out by other residents.
Emergency responders also went to some individual units to ensure residents there had gotten out safely. In some cases, they made forced entry to the units.
GREECE
Strong quake hits near Athens, 4 hurt
ATHENS, Greece — A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens shook Greece on Friday, causing frightened residents to run into the capital’s streets and damaging several buildings. Authorities said four people were hospitalized with injuries, none of them serious.
The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.3.
Firefighters checked for people trapped in elevators amid power outages after the brief but jolting quake.
TEXAS
Passengers on flight get Nintendo Switch
DALLAS — Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a small bottle of water when they boarded their plane.
They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the “Super Mario Maker 2” game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con in the California city.
Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.
The gaming-themed flight highlighted Southwest’s partnership with Nintendo in an ongoing sweepstakes.