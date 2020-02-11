washington, D.C.
Shorter sentence proposed for Stone
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will reverse course and propose a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone after he was convicted of lying to Congress and other crimes to protect President Donald Trump, according to a Justice Department official.
Just one day after recommending Stone face up to nine years in prison, the Justice Department’s senior leadership now believes that the initial recommendation was excessive and that it wasn’t proportional to his crimes, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous because the announcement hasn’t been officially made.
Hours after news reports about the Justice Department’s impending move, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky, the prosecutor who tried Stone, resigned from the case. It’s unclear whether he is leaving the Justice Department altogether.
The new recommendation has not yet been finalized, the official said, but the reversal raises questions about whether Justice Department officials are under White House pressure to ease off the president’s former associate. Trump called the original sentencing recommendation in a tweet Monday night “horrible” and “very unfair.”
“The idea of our president interfering with the criminal justice system in such a way is extraordinary and frightening,” said Sharon McCarthy, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor now in private practice. “If I were the prosecutor on that case I would submit my resignation.”
Stone, 67, a longtime Republican operative, argues he’s already been punished by his public trial and loss of professional standing. His age, health and status as a first-time offender convicted of a non-violent crime don’t warrant a prison sentence, he said in a court filing Monday. He asked for probation.
Stone is due to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington on Feb. 20.
afghanistan
U.S., Taliban close to agreement on violence
WASHINGTON — The United States and the Taliban are close to an agreement on a temporary reduction in violence in Afghanistan in a move that could lead to all-Afghan negotiations aimed at ending the decades-long conflict.
The agreement would call for the Taliban and U.S. forces to refrain from conducting attacks or combat operations for seven days, according to a person familiar with the ongoing discussions who was not authorized to discuss the proposed agreement and spoke Tuesday only on condition of anonymity.
If the reduction in violence holds, the U.S. and Taliban would be expected to sign an agreement to begin talks involving the Taliban and Afghans from across the nation, including some who hold government positions but don’t represent the government. The Taliban has refused to negotiate with the Afghan government.
Many questions about the expected agreement remain unanswered and it’s unclear if President Donald Trump will sign off on the deal. Trump abruptly broke off the on-again, off-again U.S. talks with the Taliban in September after nearly a year of discussions with the insurgent group. Trump announced he had canceled a secret meeting with the Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David after a Taliban car bomb exploded in Kabul and killed 12 people, including a U.S. service member.
News of progress in talks comes after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled Monday evening to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun.
The State Department declined to comment on negotiations beyond saying, “U.S. talks with the Taliban in Doha continue around the specifics of a reduction in violence.”
chicago
Actor Smollett indicted again on new charges
CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year.
The indictment came from a special prosecutor who was appointed after Cook County prosecutors dropped the same charges last March.
The new charges were sure to reignite many of the tensions that surrounded Smollett a year ago. When his claims first emerged, he drew a groundswell of support from fans and celebrities and gave an emotional television interview about the attack.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement that Smollett faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct, charges that stem from four separate false reports that he gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime “knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”
More than 2,400 fetuses to be buried
CHICAGO — In what’s sure to be a politically charged ceremony, more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of one of the Midwest’s most prolific abortion doctors will be buried Wednesday in Indiana, a state with some of the nation’s toughest anti-abortion laws.
Indiana’s top law enforcement official will preside over the mass burial in South Bend. The service comes five months after relatives sorting through Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s belongings after his Sept. 3 death came across 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains stacked floor to ceiling in his garage. Later, 165 more were found in a trunk of a car at a business where Klopfer kept several vehicles.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will speak at the burial and later offer an update on the investigation into Klopfer and whether anyone assisted him in moving the remains to his home in Crete, Illinois, about a mile from the Indiana state line.
The burial plot at Southlawn Cemetery was donated by the Palmer Funeral Home, and all the remains will be laid to rest in the same grave, Hill’s office said.
Klopfer, who was 79, performed tens of thousands of abortions over 40 years, mainly in Indiana and often as the only abortion doctor serving South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne.
congress
U.S. women’s history museum proposed
WASHINGTON — Three years after the opening of the Smithsonian’s landmark Museum of African American History and Culture, momentum is building toward the creation of a museum dedicated to American women’s history.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to establish the museum inside the Smithsonian network and take steps toward funding and construction. The vote was 374-37.
“Seeing role models doing things we all aspire to can change the course of someone’s life,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., one of the bill’s principal sponsors. “Women and men of all ages deserve to see and be inspired by the remarkable women who helped shape this nation.”
“Our country should know the names of its history-making women,” said Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia’s non-voting delegate. “Women have helped the United States since our founding, despite not being recognized for our many accomplishments.”
Linda St. Thomas, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, said the existing museum network already makes a point of showcasing the historical contributions of American women through displays in venues like the African American museum, the Air and Space Museum and the Museum of American History. A new facility, she said, would naturally gather some of these existing artifacts and displays together while developing its own dedicated programming.
A similar bill, co-sponsored by Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Maine Republican Susan Collins, is working its way through the Senate. The senators’ staffs did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the bill.
SCHOOLS
Lockdown drills alarm teachers unions
HARTFORD, Conn. — The nation’s two largest teachers unions want schools to revise or eliminate active shooter drills, asserting Tuesday that they can harm students’ mental health and that there are better ways to prepare for the possibility of a school shooting.
The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association joined with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in calling for an end to unannounced drills or drills that simulate gun violence.
“Everywhere I travel, I hear from parents and educators about active shooter drills terrifying students, leaving them unable to concentrate in the classroom and unable to sleep at night,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association. “So traumatizing students as we work to keep students safe from gun violence is not the answer. That is why if schools are going to do drills, they need to take steps to ensure the drills do more good than harm.”
The report released Tuesday recommends schools concentrate on training teachers to respond to an active shooter incident rather than drilling students.
It also issued guidelines for schools that decide to use drills. Those include never simulating an actual shooting; giving parents, educators and students advance notice of any drill; working with mental health officials to create age-appropriate and trauma-informed drills; and tracking the effects of drills.
About 95% of schools drilled students on lockdown procedures in the 2015-16 school year, according to a survey by the National Center for Education Statistics.
