FRANCE
Group sues over toxic lead from Notre Dame fire
PARIS — A French group has filed a lawsuit over potential public health threats from lead that was released into the environment during Notre Dame Cathedral’s devastating fire.
Hundreds of tons of toxic lead in Notre Dame’s spire and roof melted during the April fire. Exceptionally high levels of lead later were detected in the surrounding air.
French environmental protection group Robin des Bois said it brought the lawsuit on grounds of deliberately endangering human life. The group alleged Paris officials should have immediately taken measures to protect the public.
The lawsuit doesn’t name specific individuals as defendants. Paris City Hall would not comment.
Children are especially vulnerable to health problems from lead poisoning and exposure, which can cause nerve and brain damage in severe cases.
Paris officials last week ordered a deep cleaning for neighborhood schools, and health authorities recommended blood tests for children and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame.
Three French charities and the country’s culture minister signed an agreement Monday ensuring transparency in how donations to rebuild the damaged cathedral are used.
HAWAII
Mayor: Leaders want to meet again on telescope
HONOLULU — The man tasked with trying to find a way out of an impasse over the construction of a giant telescope in Hawaii says he met with Native Hawaiian leaders. But the only issue they reached a consensus on was to meet again.
Hawaii County Mayor Kim said Monday he met Native Hawaiian community leaders, including many from Oahu.
He says the group didn’t include protesters currently blocking a road to Mauna Kea’s summit, where an international consortium has a state permit to build a telescope. Kim says he met with protest leaders earlier when he visited the spot where they are blocking the road.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige last week asked Kim to take the lead on finding common ground with protesters. The protest is on its 15th day.
ALASKA
Woman dies while hiking to ‘Into the Wild’ bus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A woman from Belarus died Thursday night when she was swept away at a river crossing near Healy, Alaska State Troopers said.
Newlyweds Veranika Nikanava and Piotr Markielau, both 24, were trying to cross the Teklanika River at the upper crossing along the Stampede Trail shortly before midnight when Nikanava was swept under the water, said Ken Marsh, a troopers spokesman.
The upper crossing, which is generally swift anyway, was running high because of recent rainfall, troopers said.
As the two were wading through waist-high water, holding on to a rope that spans the length of the crossing, Nikanava apparently lost her footing and her grip on the rope, Marsh said.
At the time, the couple were on their way to the “Magic Bus,” where 24-year-old Chris McCandless died in 1992, according to Marsh. McCandless’ death was popularized in the 1996 book “Into the Wild,” which was later adapted into a feature film, and the bus has become an infamous destination along the Stampede Trail.
CLIMATE CHANGE
U.K. officially broke temperature record
LONDON — Britain has officially had its hottest day on record.
Weather agency the Met Office says the temperature reached 101.7 degrees at Cambridge University Botanic Garden in eastern England during last week’s heat wave.
The temperature was recorded Thursday and confirmed Monday after “quality control and analysis” by the Met Office.
The previous U.K. record was 101.3 degrees, set in August 2003.
Temperature records fell across Europe last week as a suffocating heat wave swept up from the Sahara.
Met office climate scientist Mark McCarthy said climate change was making extreme temperatures more common.
He said “climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe, which will have also increased the risks of a 40 Celsius temperature event in the U.K.” A temperature of 40 degrees Celsius is about 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
Teen activist to bring her climate activism to U.S.
STOCKHOLM — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat.
The 16-year-old tweeted that she’ll sail across the Atlantic aboard a high-tech racing yacht, leaving Britain next month to attend U.N. climate summits in New York in September and Santiago, Chile, in December.
Thunberg told The Associated Press ahead of her announcement that she spent months trying to figure out how to travel to the U.S. without using planes, which she has long shunned because of their high greenhouse gas emissions.
Cruise ships are also notoriously big polluters, while sailors rarely brave the Atlantic in August because of hurricane risks.
“Taking a boat to North America is basically impossible,” she said in an interview during her weekly “Fridays for Future” protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. “I have had countless people helping me, trying to contact different boats.”
Thunberg plans to take a year off from school to keep raising awareness of climate change and pressuring world leaders to step up efforts to curb global warming.
RUSSIA
Putin opponent back in jail after suspected poisoning
MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was moved back to jail from a hospital Monday even though his physician raised suspicions of a possible poisoning after he suffered facial swelling and a rash while in custody.
Details about Navalny’s condition were scarce after he was rushed to a hospital Sunday with what authorities said was a suspected allergy attack inside a detention facility where he was serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest. The 43-year-old political foe of President Vladimir Putin was arrested several days before a major opposition rally Saturday that ended with nearly 1,400 people detained.
Tensions are running high in Moscow as dozens of protesters remain in custody and the opposition called for a new rally Aug. 3.
In a blog post written in detention, Navalny said he may have been exposed to an unknown chemical agent while in custody. Navalny recalled how his face started to become swollen on Saturday and it worsened the next day: “I got up in the morning, and when my cellmate saw me, he said: ‘You need to see a doctor now.’”