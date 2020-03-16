NORTH CAROLINA
Sheriff: Man kills 6 relatives and himself
PITTSBORO, N.C. — A 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. Evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself, Lt. Sara Pack, an agency spokeswoman, said in a statement. Ray was found among the dead. Authorities said they’re still investigating a possible motive. Moncure is a community about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh.
GREECE
1 dead in blaze at refugee camp
ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say a minor has died in a fire that damaged an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.
The Fire Service said the migrant, who was not further identified, was found dead inside Moria camp after the fire broke out Monday.
Moria is Greece’s largest camp for refugees and migrants and remains severely overcrowded, with thousands sleeping outside the perimeter in tents, despite a government pledge made before the winter to improve conditions and move thousands to the Greek mainland.
CALIFORNIA
Court OKs PG&E’s bankruptcy package
BERKELEY, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday won court approval to raise $23 billion to help pay its bills over destructive California wildfires after Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation’s largest utility get out of bankruptcy.
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by June 30.
Newsom has said he fears P&E is taking on too much debt to be able to afford an estimated $40 billion in equipment upgrades needed to reduce the chances of its electricity grid igniting destructive wildfires in the future.
The utility’s outdated system triggered a series of catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed so many people and burned so many homes and businesses that the company had to file for bankruptcy early last year.
FRANCE
Judges order charges against 20 in attacks
PARIS — French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered charges against 20 people, including a Belgian accused of masterminding the attacks who was held for years in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq before being freed and returned home.
Three of the group, including the alleged mastermind, Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in the group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.
Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.
Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants. All are charged with terrorism offenses. Atar is charged as the leader.
