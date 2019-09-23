INDONESIA
20 killed, 70 hurt in protests in Papua
JAKARTA, Indonesia — At least 20 people were killed Monday, including three shot by police, in violent protests by hundreds of people sparked by rumors that a teacher insulted an indigenous student in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, officials said.
An angry mob torched local government buildings, shops and homes and set fire to cars and motorbikes on several roads leading to the district chief’s office in Wamena city, said Papua police chief Rudolf Alberth Rodja.
Papua military spokesman Eko Daryanto said at least 16 civilians, including 13 from other Indonesian provinces, were killed in Wamena, mostly after being trapped in burning houses or shops.
He said at least one soldier and three civilians died in another protest in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province.
WHITE HOUSE
Study: 78% of top jobs have turned over
Seventy-eight percent of the most influential jobs in President Donald Trump’s White House have turned over during his tenure, a figure higher than those for the entire first terms of the previous four administrations, a new study finds.
Moreover, 31% of those jobs have turned over at least twice, according to a study by the Brookings Institution.
Among the most recent is national security adviser. Last week Robert O’Brien, formerly the nation’s top hostage negotiator, became the fourth person to hold that position during the Trump administration.
The study looked at 65 “A Team” jobs in the executive office of the president, including chief of staff, White House counsel, communications director, press secretary and director of legislative affairs.
ISRAEL
Election rivals meet as deadlock still looms
JERUSALEM — Israel’s president summoned the leaders of the country’s two largest political parties to his official residence late Monday, hoping to break a political deadlock that threatens to push the nation into months of limbo and potentially force a third election in less than a year.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his challenger, former military chief Benny Gantz, commented as President Reuven Rivlin brought them together for a photo at the beginning of the meeting. The two men looked tense and uncomfortable as Rivlin forced a smile.
In a joint statement after the meeting, the sides said that negotiators would continue the talks Tuesday and that Rivlin had invited the two leaders back to meet with him on Wednesday evening.
BREXIT
U.K. Labour Party backs leader, stays neutral
LONDON — Britain’s opposition Labour Party voted Monday in support of leader Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to remain neutral on the question of whether Britain should proceed with plans to leave the European Union or change course.
Despite deep splits between Corbyn and many party members on the key Brexit question, members at a party conference in Brighton backed his approach.
Members voted down a plan that would have required the party to “campaign energetically” for a second referendum on Brexit and to argue that Britain should decide to remain part of the EU, not leave.
FLORIDA
Officers say student made threats in chat
MIAMI — A South Florida eighth grader was arrested on a felony charge after he sent messages threatening to kill minorities and members of the LGBTQ community in a group chat, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.
Police picked up the 13-year-old Leewood K-8 Center student at his school, located on the corner of Southwest 124th Street and 104th Avenue, on Thursday, according to his arrest report.
The messages, sent last Wednesday, claimed minorities complained too much and that he had the military training to kill them. He seemed aware of his statements’ shock value, writing that he knows how they’ll be taken because he’s a “straight white male.”
MISSOURI
Patrol: Man killed boy, then himself
HERMANN, Mo. — Authorities say a man and a boy whose bodies were found last week died in a murder-suicide.
The bodies of 4-year-old Bentlee J. Turner and 37-year-old Monty Jason Barton were found Sept. 16 in rural eastern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that investigators concluded Barton killed the boy with a single gunshot wound to the head before fatally shooting himself. The conclusions were announced following autopsies that were performed by the Boone County medical examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.