NEW YORK
Man accused in killings of 4 men arraigned
NEW YORK — A homeless man who used a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death in New York City was arrested holding the murder weapon covered with blood and hair and admitted that he was the person in a video of one of the attacks, prosecutors said Sunday.
Randy Santos was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder for the bloody rampage that happened early Saturday in Manhattan’s Chinatown. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held without bail.
A fifth homeless man who was injured in the attacks remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.
The 24-year-old Santos was carrying a metal rod covered with blood and hair when he was arrested near the scene of the attacks, prosecutors said.
They said Santos was shown video of one of the attacks while being interrogated by police and he acknowledged that he was the person in the video with a long metal object.
Santos underwent a psychiatric evaluation after his arrest, police said. Santos used a Spanish interpreter in court. His defense team did not comment. He is due back in court Oct. 11.
PORTUGAL
Socialist Party poised to stay in power
LISBON, Portugal — The center-left Socialist Party got the most votes in Portugal’s general election Sunday, leaving it poised to continue leading the government for another four years.
With 226 seats in the 230-seat parliament awarded in the official count, the Socialists reached 106 seats, compared with 77 for the second-place Social Democratic Party.
The parliament chooses a government, usually taken from the party that has the most lawmakers.
The Socialists, however, fell short of a parliamentary majority. They could take power as a minority government or pursue alliances with other left-of-center parties to pass legislation — as they did in their last term with the Portuguese Communist Party and the radical Left Bloc.
Antonio Costa, the Socialist leader and incumbent prime minister, said he would start talks with other parties with the aim of securing a political agreement for the next four years.
UKRAINE
Thousands protest against local elections
KYIV, Ukraine — Thousands rallied in Ukraine’s capital Sunday against the president’s plan to hold a local election in the country’s rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a major concession to Russia.
Ukraine, Russia and Russia-backed separatists on Tuesday signed a tentative agreement on guidelines for holding a local election in eastern Ukraine, where a five-year conflict between the rebels and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people. France and Germany, which help broker the talks, hailed the agreement.
Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cast the deal as an intermediate step needed to organize a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to push for a peaceful settlement.
But participants in Sunday’s rally denounced the move as a capitulation to Russia, which has backed the separatists.
About 15,000, including veterans of fighting in the east, gathered on the Maidan, the main square in central Kyiv, under placards “Shame!” and “No to capitulation!” Some of the participants later marched to the parliament building and presidential headquarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.