NORTH KOREA
Kim’s sister’s 1st remarks hint at elevated status
SEOUL, South Korea — In her first known official statement, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leveled diatribes and insults against rival South Korea for protesting her country’s latest live-fire exercises.
Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs for North Korea and has frequently appeared at her brother’s major public events including summits with President Donald Trump and other regional leaders. But her statement carried by state media was the first of its kind and indicated a further elevation of her political status.
In the statement issued on Tuesday night, she criticized South Korea’s presidential Blue House for expressing strong concerns over the North’s firing drills and urging it to stop acts that don’t help reduce military animosities.
“As far as I know, the South side is also fond of joint military exercises and it is preoccupied with all the disgusting acts like purchasing ultra-modern military hardware,” Kim Yo Jong said. “They meant they need to get militarily prepared but we should be discouraged from military exercises. Such a gangster-like assertion can never be expected from those with normal way of thinking.”
Describing the Blue House as “a mere child” and “a burnt child dreading fire,” she questioned how its words and actions could be “so perfectly foolish in detail.”
IRAN
Nuclear agency pushes back after UN report
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says requests from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog for information and access to Iran’s nuclear sites must have a legal basis, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday.
Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, was quoted by ISNA as saying: “Not every question and every access is up to the agency.” He did not elaborate.
Kamalvandi’s comments came a day after a confidential report was distributed to member countries by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The report was seen by The Associated Press.
The IAEA report said Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November in violation of its deal with world powers. The report also raised new questions about possible nuclear-related activities and undeclared nuclear material at three locations.
The IAEA said it had sent questions to Iran in three separate letters, but Tehran maintained it wasn’t obliged to respond.
VENEZUELA
President urges all women to have 6 children
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro wants Venezuelan women to have many children as a way to boost the country, which has seen millions of people flee in recent years to escape its economic crisis.
Maduro made the exhortation during a televised event Tuesday evening for a government program promoting various birth methods.
“God bless you for giving the country six little boys and girls,” the socialist president told a woman at the event. “To give birth, then, to give birth, all women to have six children, all. Let the homeland grow!”
The comments drew criticism from human rights activists and others who noted Venezuelans already are struggling to provide food, clothes and health care for their families.
“It is irresponsible, on the part of a president of the Republic, to encourage women to have six children simply to make a homeland, when there is a homeland that does not guarantee children their lives,” said Oscar Misle, founder of CECODAP, a group that defends the rights of young people.
AUTOMAKERS
Hyundai joins Kia in another recall over fire concerns
DETROIT — Hyundai is joining affiliated automaker Kia in yet another U.S. recall for problems that could cause engine fires.
Hyundai said Wednesday that it’s recalling nearly 207,000 Sonata midsize cars from 2013 and 2014 because a hose that connects one fuel pump to another can develop cracks, leak fuel and potentially cause a fire.
The South Korean automaker is still developing a fix. It expects to begin the recall on April 24.
The recall is the latest in a litany of problems that can cause engines to burn in models made by Kia and Hyundai. Past problems have triggered investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hyundai said in documents filed with the government that it has seen a spike in claims of fuel leaks on 2013 Sonatas. But it has no reports of fires, smoking, burning or melting parts, the documents said.
