SYRIA
IS militants riot in prison, some escape
BEIRUT — Islamic State militants rioted inside in a prison in northeastern Syria, wrestling control from guards on an entire floor in the facility while a number of prisoners managed to escape, a Syrian Kurdish official said Sunday.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said anti-terrorism forces were working to regain control of the prison in the eastern Hassakeh province, adding that more forces were on their way.
The prison is believed to house foreign IS militants. It is not clear what nationalities were held there.
The U.S-led coalition said it was assisting the SDF with aerial surveillance as they quell the riot. The coalition said in a tweet that the facility holds low level IS members. The coalition said its forces don't staff any detention facilities in Syria.
Bali said the number of those who escaped remains unclear.
PHILIPPINES
Plane catches fire at Manila airport, killing 8
MANILA, Philippines — A plane carrying eight people, including an American and a Canadian, burst into flames Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said.
The Westwind 24 plane, which was carrying six Filipino crew members and the American and Canadian passengers, was bound for Tokyo on a medical mission when it caught fire near the end of the main runway, Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal said.
He declined to identify the victims until their families were informed and said other details about the flight and the passengers were unclear.
SAUDI ARABIA
Forces destroy missile fired over capital Riyadh
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the capital around midnight, state media said early Sunday.
Residents of Riyadh reported on social media hearing loud explosions in the middle of the night. Minutes later, state media carried a statement by Saudi Arabia's military saying it had destroyed a missile over the city. Saudi state TV reported that American Patriot missile defense systems were used in the interception.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Another missile was also intercepted and destroyed over the southern Saudi city of Jizan, which borders Yemen, according to Saudi-owned media outlets.
The incidents come amid an intensification of fighting in Yemen between Saudi-led forces and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
ROYALS
Trump says U.S. won't pay for Meghan and Harry's security
LONDON — U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his opinion on the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, insisting the United States government won’t pay for the couple’s security if they live in the United States.
Responding to reports that the couple has moved to California, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"Representatives for Meghan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.
