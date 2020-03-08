MARYLAND
13-year-old killed, 5 others wounded
A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children injured in a shooting as they left an event at a Maryland shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County police.
Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the injured include two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. All are expected to survive their injuries and one has been released from the hospital.
Investigators said the victims were approached by several suspects while leaving an event at the Triple Threat Elite Dance studio.
milwaukee
Bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead
MILWAUKEE — A shooting that erupted during a bar fight in Milwaukee early Sunday has killed one man and injured three others, police said.
Police said the fight broke out inside the bar just before 2 a.m. Sunday and resulted in multiple people firing shots at each other, both inside and outside of the bar.
A 31-year-old man died at the scene. Another 31-year-old man is in critical condition. A 34-year-old man is being treated for a graze wound. A 26-year-old man suspected of being involved is being treated after he showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He is in custody while police continue to investigate.
Police did not release the name of the bar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
WASHINGTON, d.c.
Cruz exposed to man with coronavirus
WASHINGTON — GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday he will remain at his home in Texas after learning that he shook hands and briefly chatted with a man in suburban Washington who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruz said he met the man being treated for coronavirus 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Oxon Hill, Maryland. The Texas Republican said he’s not experiencing any symptoms, feels fine and has been advised by medical authorities that the odds of transmission were extremely low.
Yet, Cruz said, out of an abundance of caution he will remain at home in Texas for another few days until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction. He said medical authorities advised him that those who have interacted with him in the last 10 days should not be concerned about potential transmission.
David Popp, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday evening that no changes have been made in the chamber’s schedule in the wake of Cruz’s decision to remain in Texas.
Trump skipping holiday luncheon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is skipping an annual bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day luncheon with House and Senate lawmakers celebrating the ties that bind the U.S. and Ireland, a White House spokesman said.
Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House speaker traditionally hosts the luncheon.
