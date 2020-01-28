new york
Barr: ‘zero tolerance’ on anti-Semitism
NEW YORK — Attorney General William Barr ordered federal prosecutors across the U.S. to step up their efforts to combat anti-Semitic hate crimes as he met with Jewish leaders in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.
Barr said he has been “extremely distressed by the upsurge in violence” in Jewish communities, including in New York City, which saw a string of anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday.
The attorney general said the Trump administration would have “zero tolerance for this kind of violence.”
Barr’s visit came a day after the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland, where survivors warned of rising anti-Semitism worldwide. It also came on the same day as President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan that called for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while recognizing Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank — something the Palestinians are unlikely to accept.
Barr directed U.S. attorneys’ offices to ensure they have a specific point of contact to handle outreach to the Jewish community and someone responsible for reporting hate crimes. He said he was also working with FBI Director Christopher Wray to create a national plan to combat anti-Semitic violence, and he announced federal charges in Brooklyn against a woman who allegedly had slapped three Jewish women.
Feds delay transfer of Epstein warden
NEW YORK — The Bureau of Prisons is holding off on transferring the warden who was in charge of the New York City jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.
The agency said Tuesday it would defer the transfer of Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey, until the internal investigation is completed into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Aug. 10 and was later pronounced dead.
connecticut
Man accused of killing wife hospitalized
FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a vehicle inside his garage, authorities said.
Fotis Dulos was found when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case. He is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie, who would not confirm if it was a suicide attempt.
Dulos and his wife, Jennifer Dulos, were going through bitter divorce and child custody proceedings when she vanished months ago. He has denied any role in the disappearance of his wife, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at their New Canaan school in May. The children have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.
FLORIDA
Harasser of Sandy Hook families arrested
SORRENTO, Fla. — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.
Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.
LEGISLATION
States taking up hairstyles bias ban
TOPEKA, Kan. — Black female legislators in two predominantly white Midwestern states urged their Republican colleagues Tuesday to join a national push to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles such as braids and dreadlocks.
Legislative committees in Kansas and Wisconsin held separate hearings on similar proposed revisions to their states’ anti-discrimination laws. Four black female legislators in Wisconsin and one in Kansas, all of them Democrats, said employers and teachers often wrongly see white people’s hair as the standard for what’s clean and professional.
The proposals would ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles “historically associated with race” such as braids, locs and twists.
