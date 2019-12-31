election 2020
Biden says he would consider a GOP veep
washington — Former vice president Joe Biden said Monday that he would be open to choosing a Republican to be his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, although he added that he “can’t think of one now.”
His remarks prompted a swift backlash from the left as well as from the campaign of one of his 2020 rivals.
At a town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire, a voter told Biden her 21-year-old son had recently asked her whether the former vice president might consider choosing a Republican as a running mate.
Biden — who has previously said he would prefer a running mate who is “of color and/or a different gender” — predicted that he would likely get “clobbered” by the media for discussing potential vice presidential picks when he hasn’t won the Democratic nomination.
SANDY HOOK
Jones ordered to pay parents $100K
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack.
State District Judge Scott Jenkins ruled on Dec. 20 that Jones and his defense team “intentionally disregarded” an earlier order to provide witnesses to attorneys representing a Sandy Hook father who brought the lawsuit, Neil Heslin. Jenkins also denied Jones’ request to dismiss the lawsuit.
HANUKKAH ATTACK
Suspect had been booted from Marines
NEW YORK — The man charged with stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York began boot camp to enter the U.S. Marine Corps but was separated from the service a month later for “fraudulent enlistment,” military officials said Tuesday.
A Marine Corps spokeswoman would not provide details on why Grafton Thomas left the Marines as a recruit in late 2002, about a month after he started training.
Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against Thomas on Monday, accusing the 37-year-old of using a machete to wound five people inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., north of New York City.
michigan
Server starts new year with big tip
LPENA, Mich. — The restaurant bill was $23. But the tip at a small-town restaurant in Michigan was much larger: $2,020.
“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” server Danielle Franzoni said. Franzoni, 31, got the tip while working Sunday at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The credit card receipt said “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Franzoni, a single mother, couldn’t believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate. Franzoni said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver’s license and build financial savings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.