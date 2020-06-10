Voting for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class was held Tuesday, with results to be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday on NBCSN.
In a change from previous years,two nominees on the modern-era ballot will be voted into the shrine along with one from the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.
The latest additions to the modern-era ballot include Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carl Edwards, who join seven previous nominees: Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.
The newest nominees on the pioneer ballot — crew chief Jake Elder and car builder Banjo Matthews — join three previous nominees: Red Farmer, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.
Last year's class included drivers Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki and Jeff Gordon, team owners Roger Penske and Jack Roush.
