Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, The Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn: Read the editorial of the Feb. 20 Roanoke Times and fulfill your party’s promise to the people of Virginia. Bring out the constitutional amendment on Gerrymandering (SJ18) for a vote. Don’t listen to the advice of those who want the party in power to continue slicing and dicing voting districts for their own power and personal self-aggrandizement. I urge and implore you to do the right thing for our Commonwealth. The citizens of Virginia need no less than your best.
BEN CRAWFORD
BLACKSBURG AARP CHAPTER AND ONEVIRGINIA2021
BLACKSBURG
Don’t ignore majority of Virginians
The House of Delegates proposes to change the process of determining how Virginia’s electoral votes will be cast in a presidential election. One legislator, in referring to this action stated “anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy.” In his zeal to save democracy this delegate is apparently willing to deny it to the citizens of his own state, should they choose to vote differently than citizens in other states. This action would mean the votes of Virginia citizens could be ignored in casting electoral votes. In effect, our votes would be changed if we have the temerity to vote differently than the majority of the citizens in a predetermined number other states. It is true that our current system has allowed, on rare occasions, a president to win election without getting the majority of the popular vote, but this solution only replaces one problem with another. There are ways to address the issue without running roughshod over the expressed wishes of state voters. States could, for instance, agree that a state’s electoral votes must be cast in proportion to the popular vote within that state. Two states already do this. It is wrong for our state legislature to take upon itself the right to ignore the votes of the majority of Virginians. I hope that the state senate and governor have the sense to preserve our right to express our choice even when we are “foolish enough” to disagree with the majority of voters in “states comprising 270 electoral votes.” Over the past 14 years only 15 states have passed this proposal. This would seem to indicate that a majority of states either have not bothered to consider it or have rejected it. Since the House of Delegates is so concerned that Virginia should agree to a majority position, they should apply the same rule to themselves and rescind this action. As for the delegate quoted above, he seems to have taken lessons from our president on how to question the motives of those who may disagree with his viewpoint (as is allowed in a democracy). maturely declares the law a success. The credit needs of my customers – hardworking Virginians who value the service we provide – won’t go away just because regulated shortterm, small-dollar loans do. The proposed law does nothing to address their needs or ease the challenges they face.
TIM TUCKER
STAFFORD
ANTHONY STAVOLA
ROANOKE
Small-dollar credit options needed
Re: “A wealth of evidence backs high-cost loan reform,” February 11 op-ed: As I see each day in my job at Advance America, Virginians occasionally need access to small-dollar credit options. Pew Charitable Trusts and other activist organizations claim to be for well-regulated credit yet oppose small-dollar loans that provide broad access for many, including those not fully served by traditional lenders. They play fast-and-loose with the facts, disparaging our state’s comprehensive regulations – which limit payday loans to $500 and require a longer term of two times the borrower’s pay cycle – in favor of policies designed to ensure that short-term, small-dollar lending is gradually eliminated here. Pew has openly acknowledged in the past that a 36 percent interest rate cap, as the General Assembly is considering, is “low enough to eliminate payday lending,” and that even their preferred lenders, such as credit unions, cannot make small-dollar loans at such a low rate without subsidy. Still, they advocate for this rate cap, along with mandating all loans of just a few hundred dollars be installment loans, despite the fact that this model has decimated the availability of regulated credit in other states. Colorado eliminated twoweek loans in favor of mandatory installment loans and later implemented a rate cap. As a result, nearly 70 percent of my company’s stores closed – 50 percent in the installment law’s first year alone. Meanwhile, similar regulations in Ohio have not even been in effect for 10 months, but concerns are emerging. In the first six months, the number of licensed lenders dropped by over 80 percent, to only 30. Advance America has already closed over 40 percent of its Ohio locations, with more likely to come. Anecdotal reports suggest that many Ohio consumers in need have little choice but to turn to expensive, risky unlicensed lenders that evade state and federal laws. Yet Pew pre- Trump didn’t mention seniors As I watched Trump give what will probably be one of his greatest free campaign speechess, packed full of fake facts, I couldn’t stop thinking of how he bragged on all he’s done for just about every class of our society. He covered just about the entire spectrum of every class of people in our country, except for seniors. He talked about protecting life even before they come into the world, to child care, all grades of education and so on. My question is, why is there so much provided for in child care? Why don’t we have anything for senior care? Not word one about the plight and struggles of seniors. Shouldn’t the system be concerned about senior care equally? Before he even opened his mouth, he once again showed his childish manners in not shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand when she extended it after accepting his speech. My gut feeling at first when she tore up her copy of his speech was that she was wrong. Wonder what the comments would be on her action from both sides of the isle?
E. DUANE HOWARD
ROANOKE
Use local reporters for stories
Regarding your Feb. 5 story “Former VMI student files hazing lawsuit,” perhaps if a local writer were brought in to cover this story, they would have at some point identified VMI as a public military college, rather than as a “small public school” throughout. Apparently The Washington Post writer was too disinterested to even identify one of the oldest and most respected military colleges in the United States correctly. This seems to be the trend with our local paper as we are inundated with articles written first for the Post or by the Associated Press. Will the change in ownership of The Roanoke Times bring a reversal or at least a tempering of this trend? We can only hope so.
KATHLEEN F. GOODWIN
LEXINGTON
