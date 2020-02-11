RICHMOND — Casino gambling would become legal in five Virginia cities, including Richmond, under legislation the House of Delegates adopted on Tuesday.
The House voted 61-33 to back HB 4, proposed by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who predicted the legislation would “create jobs and expand opportunities” in communities defined by high poverty or unemployment rate, loss of population or a high concentration of tax-exempt public property.
SB 36, proposed by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, also would allow Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Bristol and Danville to approve casino resorts, subject to local voter approval in November.
The Senate bill would tax casino gaming revenues at much higher state rates than the House plan, depending on the level of capital investment.
Separately, the Senate voted 31-9 to ban electronic skill games, which would require the removal of thousands of machines that have been installed in restaurants, stores and truck stops across Virginia.
The state blames the machines for a steep drop in Virginia lottery sales and profits that support public education.
“They’re totally unregulated and untaxed, and this bill bans them,” said Senate Finance and Appropriations Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who joined with Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, on SB 971.
The House already has adopted a ban on the machines, even though Gov. Ralph Northam had endorsed legislation to regulate the machines and impose a 36% tax on their gross profits.
The Senate also debated bills to regulate the machines as legal games of skill or open the state to competition with slot machines, now deemed illegal games of chance.
“Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that this was the cleanest, most financially efficient way to deal with them,” Norment said in support of the ban.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, for the second day chided the Senate for failing to regulate and tax the games to generate revenues that he proposed to use to repair deteriorating school buildings across the state. The Senate rejected his proposed amendment on Monday.
“We are missing a major opportunity to do it all,” Stanley said.
Bill to double minimum wage passes House of Delegates
A bill that would more than double the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour in Virginia passed the House of Delegates on Tuesday.
The legislation would increase the minimum wage over the course of five years to $15 by July 2025.
The bill, which was sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, passed along party lines, 55-45.
The Senate is considering similar legislation.
