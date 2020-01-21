Roanoke City Council at last approved the sale of part of a city-owned parking lot to the Roanoke Higher Education Center Monday to build a controversial walking plaza – action that was postponed twice since September.
The sale price for the quarter acre parcel is $10. The plaza will be built with $448,000 in state funding.
The proposal was controversial because for Gainsboro residents and other black citizens it smacked of urban renewal, the policy under which white-led government used eminent domain to seize more than 1,600 private homes and hundreds of businesses in black neighborhoods for redevelopment.
“The real problem is that we have not adequately addressed the sins of urban renewal,” Councilman Bill Bestpitch acknowledged Monday in explaining his vote. But, he concluded, “Keeping this patch of asphalt as a parking lot will not address any of those issues, and it does not solve anything.”
The 6-1 vote came after opponent Martin Jeffrey accused six councilmembers of having a conflict of interest – a claim a councilmember called “outlandish” and which the city attorney dismissed.
The higher ed center, led by its board chairman state Sen. John Edwards, wants to build the plaza as a physical connection between its main building on Jordan Alley and its annex on Henry Street a block away.
But the plan was met with hesitation and skepticism by city council because Edwards and proponents of the project failed to consult with residents and advocates in the Gainsboro neighborhood where the higher ed center sit. Monday night, Councilwoman Anita Price called the process “extremely flawed” from the outset.
Some opponents said a plan to name the plaza for storied civil rights attorney Oliver Hill smelled of appeasement of the surrounding predominantly black neighborhood. Hill grew up in Roanoke and briefly practiced law near the plaza site.
Council directed the higher ed center leaders to hold meetings with neighborhood leaders and other stakeholders about the plaza idea, which they did, including formal mediation talks.
In December the matter came back before council with a plan to acknowledge Hill with a reduced size plaza, but also honor Gainsboro leaders in civil rights, education and business. Opponents were still not satisfied, and council again delayed its vote until Monday, when Higher Ed Center Director Kay Dunkley described a plan to create a committee of Gainsboro stakeholder and anyone else who wants to contribute to decide who should be honored in the plaza.
Jeffrey and several other speakers were unimpressed.
“This is white privilege saying we’re going to do what we want to do, and you just get over it,” he said. “This was an exploitation of Mr. Hill’s name and now an exploitation of people who fought for civil rights in this city.”
Jeffrey, a member of the Oliver Hill Foundation board, said that group is opposed to the project and won’t allow use of Hill’s name for it.
In the most dramatic moment of the night, Jeffrey listed how he believed six council members have conflict of interests in voting on the project – an apparent attempt to reduce the number of voting members to less than six, the number required to approve sale of city land.
While some council members do have connections personally or through family with the higher ed center or its tenants, such as Total Action for Progress, City Attorney Dan Callaghan said none amounted to actual conflicts of interest because none of the connections involve pay.
Councilwoman Michelle Davis called Jeffrey’s remarks “outlandish” and suggested that council may well have been poised to vote against the project before he spoke, but perhaps not after.
Ironically, she cast the lone vote against the project.
Every councilmember who spoke acknowledged that the process for the plaza idea was problematic.
“It should have never come from the top down. It should have come from the bottom up,” Price said.
Councilwoman Djuna Osborne said the project was made better by the objections and suggestions of its opponents who argued the money should be spent for scholarships for minorities instead and historically black colleges and universities should be brought in as center tenants. The higher ed center is now developing scholarships and is in talks with multiple HBCUs, she pointed out.
Bestpitch said the city must do more to atone for the sin of urban renewal, such as working to return developable land in Gainsboro and elsewhere to black ownership incentivizing minority-owned businesses.
