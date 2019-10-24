CHRISTIANSBURG — Town Councilman Harry Collins is facing conflict of interest questions over a rezoning vote as he seeks reelection.
The issue: Has Collins overstepped governmental boundaries to benefit his employer, Shelor Motor Mile?
Montgomery County’s top prosecutor has forwarded a complaint about Collins to the state Attorney General’s Office. That complaint stems from the part Collins played as a planning commissioner in a rezoning request by the owner of the car dealership.
Collins said he probably should have abstained from the planning commission vote, but he did not intend to do anything wrong. There has been no determination of impropriety.
Christiansburg resident Chris Waltz, a regular attendee of town council meetings, sent the complaint to Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt. She passed it on to the Attorney General’s Office. That move is required in cases involving elected officials, she said.
State police can investigate elected officials only with the permission of the Attorney General’s Office, she said in an email.
The Attorney General’s Office could not be reached for comment.
Pettitt said she has asked that Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall be assigned as special prosecutor to the case should it move forward because it involves a Christiansburg elected official.
Hall said he has not heard from the Attorney General’s Office.
Waltz said his complaint cites Collins’ actions on the planning commission in response to a rezoning request for a housing development on the former Meadows Golf and Swim Club property, which is owned by a Shelor real estate arm. Collins called for a decision and then voted in favor of rezoning.
Planning commission votes are not final but instead are recommendations. The panel acts as an advisory arm to the town council, which retains the ultimate authority to decide on rezoning requests. The council approved the rezoning Sept. 24.
Collins, who has been Shelor’s facilities manager since 2017, abstained from the council vote. During that meeting, before the council decided, Collins referred to his planning commission vote: “It’s been said that was a conflict of interest.”
Collins said he consulted town management about the matter and was told that his action on the planning commission didn’t constitute a conflict.
Before the council voted, Collins said, “To be sure, and to be on the safe side, I’m going to abstain from this.”
Council members generally aren’t allowed to vote on matters involving a company they own, have a controlling interest in or are employed by, according to a Virginia Municipal League document that explains the state’s conflict of interest law.
However, “the rules are different for advisory bodies than they are for a governing body,” said Roger Wiley, a Richmond-based attorney and expert on conflict of interest.
Violations of the conflict of interest law can lead to a misdemeanor criminal charge.
Conflicts of interest can exist in matters taken up by council committees and subcommittees, according to the municipal league document.
This is the second time Waltz has sought action against a town council member.
Last year, Waltz unsuccessfully tried to sue Mayor Mike Barber over town meeting notification requirements. The suit was dismissed twice, first in Montgomery County General District Court and then on appeal in Circuit Court.
Waltz’s daughter filed harassment reports against former Town Manager Steve Biggs. Police investigated but authorities opted not to pursue a case. Following Biggs’ April 2017 suicide, Waltz began regularly attending council meetings.
Waltz said he long has viewed Collins’ business relationship as problematic.
“I just said enough’s enough,” Waltz said.
Waltz said he provided Pettitt’s office with copies of Sept. 3 planning commission minutes and a February 2017 email following a meeting that Shelor owner David Hagan attended.
Collins ended that email to Hagan by writing, “Thanks for the great presentation tonight. Also, we haven’t talked.”
Asked why he wrote they hadn’t talked, Collins said he couldn’t recall. “Woah,” he said. “I can’t remember what I ate this morning.”
Collins said the email pertained to a closed-door council meeting to discuss an ultimately unsuccessful pitch from Hagan to build a baseball park in town. Hagan appeared at the meeting, then left and the council continued the discussion.
Waltz, however, questions Collins’ communications with Hagan.
“That’s his boss,” Waltz said. “To me, that’s a conflict.”
Waltz obtained that email and others from the town and provided those records to The Roanoke Times. In other emails, Collins either directly addresses Hagan or copies the dealership owner.
Collins said he corresponded with Hagan regularly to keep him abreast of town matters.
“That’s all,” Collins said. “He’s a good man.”
Hagan could not be reached for comment.
Collins said he made the motion for the planning commission vote because he saw no movement from the other commissioners.
Commissioner Ann Sandbrook seconded Collins’ motion, which led the advisory body to recommend the rezoning in a 6-3 vote.
Along with fellow incumbents Henry Showalter and Sam Bishop and challengers Johana Hicks and Deveron Milne, Collins is running for reelection Nov. 5 in a five-way race for three seats.
Milne said he doesn’t take serious issue with a council member voting on an item that concerns that elected official’s employer as long as the relationship is fully disclosed first.
Milne said it’s difficult for the council to completely avoid having to address a matter that involves a business that also employs one of them.
“That’s a tough one,” Milne said. “In a small community such as Christiansburg, there are going to be individuals involved in various business interests.”
Bishop and Showalter did not respond to requests for comment.
Hicks declined to comment specifically on Collins’ case.
“I don’t have … knowledge of what it is going on with Harry Collins and cannot really comment on this,” Hicks wrote in an email. “I wish him the best.”
Hicks said she’s an advocate for transparency. She said she opposes closed-door meetings, which can lead to issues like the one with Collins.
“I’m one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet,” Collins said. “I’m not trying to hide anything.”
