PERU
Constitutional crisis grips nation amid power struggle
LIMA, Peru — A bitter struggle between Peru’s president and congress over who will govern the South American country threatened to become a lengthy and destabilizing legal battle as each side dug in Tuesday amid the deepest constitutional crisis in nearly three decades.
President Martín Vizcarra dissolved the opposition-controlled congress and called new elections Monday, saying the step was needed to uproot the nation’s endemic corruption. Defiant opposition lawmakers voted to suspend him from office and appointed a vice president who recently broke ranks in his place.
The 35-member Organization of American States on Tuesday urged Peru’s Constitutional Tribunal to weigh in on the feud as both sides accused the other of abusing power and jeopardizing the nation’s stability.
The military and governors stood by Vizcarra while several private business coalitions announced they would back Mercedes Aráoz, who legislators swore into office late Monday night as the country’s rightful chief of state.
NORTH KOREA
Country fires projectiles ahead of talks with U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired projectiles toward its eastern sea Wednesday, South Korea’s military and Japan’s government said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately confirm what the weapons were, how many were fired or how far they flew.
But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the North fired two ballistic missiles from the country’s east coast, and one of them appeared to have landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone off its northwestern coast. There were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft traveling in the area, he said. The North had not fired a weapon that reached inside Japan’s EEZ since November 2017 at the height of an unusually provocative run in nuclear and missile tests.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launches and said they violate U.N. resolutions against the North.
In a statement released through state media, Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice minister of foreign affairs, said North Korea and the U.S. will have preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level talks Saturday. She did not say where it would take place.
NEW YORK
Former Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading case
NEW YORK — Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in an insider trading case, a day after he resigned from Congress and set off a scramble to fill his seat in his Republican-leaning district.
Collins had initially denied charges he leaked confidential information about a pharmaceutical company and was set to go to trial next year in federal court in Manhattan. But on Monday, the Republican from western New York and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump withdrew his not guilty plea and resigned from Congress.
During his guilty plea to securities fraud conspiracy and making false statements to the FBI, Collins told the judge that he was “embarrassed and dismayed” that he betrayed the trust of his constituents. He called it “something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.”
politics
Sanders raises $25.3M., Trump $125M in 3rd quarter
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders raked in $25.3 million over the past three months, putting him on top of the Democratic presidential fundraising field for now. But in a sign of what he and his rivals are up against, President Donald Trump and his allies raised $125 million.
Other leading Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have yet to reveal their fundraising figures for the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.