New Jersey
Decks collapse at firefighter event
WILDWOOD, N.J. — A home’s multilevel deck collapsed Saturday evening at the Jersey Shore during an event weekend, trapping people and injuring at least 22, including some children, officials said. No deaths were reported.
The collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Firemen’s Convention.
It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time, or how many were firefighters, but authorities said those who were trapped were quickly removed.
The annual convention attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped.
Cape May Regional Health System said 21 people were taken there, at least three of them children. Eleven patients had been released by 10 p.m., including all the children who were admitted, hospital spokeswoman Susan Staeger said.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City said at least one additional person was taken there. The conditions of the remaining hospitalized people wasn’t known.
California
Highway Patrol captures fugitive emu
FRESNO, Calif. — California authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.
The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officers.
Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.
Authorities say Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.
Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.
CONGO
Police detain ex-health minister in Ebola probe
KINSHASA, Congo — Police in Congo have detained the former minister of health amid an investigation into the use of Ebola funds as confirmed Ebola deaths rose to near 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus exceeded 3,000 in the sprawling African nation.
Former Minister of Health Oly Ilunga was taken into custody, police said in a statement Saturday.
Ilunga resigned in July to protest President Felix Tshisekedi’s decision to take over the management of the response to the world’s second deadliest Ebola outbreak, which is ongoing now in eastern Congo, from Ilunga. As he resigned, Ilunga deplored the lack of cooperation between him, the president and the prime minister in response to the deadly Ebola outbreak.
Police said Saturday that Ilunga had been arrested less than a month ago for misdemeanor offenses involving the mishandling of funds and he was released. He has since made plans to travel to the neighboring Republic of Congo, they said, adding he was taken into custody to make sure he would not avoid legal proceedings.
PENNSYLVANIA
Homicide team probes house explosion
EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious house explosion near Pittsburgh.
Flames were reported at two homes Saturday afternoon in suburban Edgewood. Emergency officials say one house collapsed and one next door was damaged.
Authorities say it was not a gas explosion.
Police said neighbors reported that the homeowner was in the front yard shortly before the fire, but he has not been located.
Italy
Rescue boat with 82 migrants may go to isle
ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — Italy allowed a charity rescue ship to sail Saturday to a tiny southern island so that 82 migrants aboard could be transferred to shore, but the country’s foreign minister cautioned against interpreting the move as a sign the new government is easing a crackdown on humanitarian vessels.
Shortly before midnight, all the migrants had been transferred off the Ocean Viking after several days stranded at sea prior to being given permission to sail to Lampedusa island.
Women, children and unaccompanied minors were put on an Italian coast guard vessel, while men were taken aboard a customs police boat, so all could be brought to Lampedusa’s dock.
The Norwegian-flagged ship, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee.
