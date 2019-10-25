The Giving Back Society is living up to its name by making financial awards to Roanoke Valley agencies and organizations that work with underserved and underprivileged children and adults.
Since organizing in 2016, the society has distributed nearly $51,000 in awards. It holds several fundraisers annually to award the grants.
The society’s largest fundraiser is an annual fashion show that netted more than $5,100 in August.
Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley, which provides a variety of services to more than 400 families throughout the valley, received the largest of the three 2019 Giving Back Society grants.
CHIP’s $13,000 grant will be used to provide home visits and nurses for children and their parents, said CHIP CEO Robin Haldiman.
The agency has a staff of 10 family case managers and five nurses who work with about 850 children in the families it serves in Roanoke, Salem and the counties of Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke.
Family Promise of Greater Roanoke received a $5,000 grant. It is a network of congregations and volunteers who provide temporary housing and meals for families with children. It also provides full-time case management to assist families in returning to independence.
Greenvale School, which recently became a part of the Total Action for Progress umbrella, will benefit from a $1,000 award that was given to a new Greenvale Foundation that is being established.
Roanoke Kiwanis Club honors several first responders
A vacationing fire/EMS lieutenant who rescued a boy caught up in a rip current, two paramedics who revived a heart attack victim, and an officer who stopped a suspected car thief on consecutive days are among the latest first responders recognized by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.
Roanoke Officer Matthew Mulligan was recognized for his persistence and professionalism in arresting the same person suspected of being involved in at least two vehicle thefts.
Mulligan arrested the same man twice in two days. In the first case, the officer spotted a stolen vehicle on Williamson Road and followed it through downtown Roanoke before stopping it. The driver was taken into custody.
The next day, as Mulligan was driving on nearby Burrell Street Northwest, he spotted the same person getting into a work van. As Mulligan turned his vehicle around, the person drove away but later stopped. Mulligan arrested the driver, who had just left a court arraignment on the first charge, on another motor vehicle theft charge.
While enjoying a leisurely morning on the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, Roanoke Fire/EMS Lt. Stephen Curry noticed a young boy being pulled out to sea.
Curry, a trained member of the city’s Swift Water Rescue Team, instantly knew that the boy was in trouble and began running toward a strong rip tide that was taking the boy out to sea. Curry reached the boy and they began to swim out of the rip current and made it back to the shore.
Brian Budnick, a paramedic/firefighter, and Kyle Walker, a firefighter/EMT, were recognized for their keen observations and fast action in saving the life of a heart attack victim in Roanoke.
Budnick and Walker were on their way back to their Roanoke County station when they approached an accident scene. Noticing that Roanoke medic crew had not arrived, they stopped.
An accident victim had no heartbeat and wasn’t breathing.
Budnick and Walker stayed on the scene assisting the responding EMTs until the patient was taken to the hospital.
Roanoke County Police Officer Kristina Wilhelm and her K-9 companion, Bodie, were recognized for exceptional teamwork in locating a missing patient from the Salem VA Medical Center.
VA police requested a K-9 to help find the missing 84-year-old man, who had dementia.
Wilhelm and Bodie responded, despite having worked an early and long shift. The search team found the man, unharmed, through a track that went a mile through a creek, neighborhoods and city streets.
Kiwanis Club honors first responders recommended by the police and fire and rescue departments in Roanoke and Roanoke County. They receive a recognition certificate and either a check for $50 or a donation to the recipient’s preferred charity.
