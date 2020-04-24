We know this isn't easy,
And it feels unfair
With the nasty virus attacking the Earth,
But take a deep breath...
And as you exhale
Remember that we are here for YOU
And we CARE!
Love,
Ms. Sojka and Mrs. Shepherd
