To all my students at Virginia Heights and Morningside, I hope you all are making the best of this crazy time. I know I sure miss our normal routine but there are some things I have to admit have been nice like slowing down. I have enjoyed life seeming a little less busy at times. I miss you all dearly, miss those smiling faces and hearing those sweet little voices, and I cannot wait to see you again!!! We will get through this and will be back together soon. But in the meantime stay active !!With Love, Mrs. Keene
