The Associated Press Sports Editors recognized The Roanoke Times’ sports section as one of the best in the nation, and also recognized Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek for his work in 2019.
The organization, which includes more than 130 newspapers and other sports outlets, named The Roanoke Times’ daily sports section among the top 10 in Category B, which includes newspapers with circulations between 35,000 and 83,000.
The Roanoke Times’ special section that was devoted to former Virginia Tech football defensive coordinator Bud Foster also earned top 10 honors. That section was published in November prior to the final Hokies home game before Foster’s retirement.
The section was designed by Shawn Garrett and contributing writers included Niziolek, college sports reporter Mark Berman, assistant sports editor Doug Doughty and columnist Aaron McFarling.
Niziolek, who has been the Times’ Hokies football writer for two seasons, was named one of the top 10 beat writers in Category B.
APSE will later announce the final rankings of the writing categories. The top 5 reporters in each writing division will be honored at the organization’s annual conference in June.
The newspaper’s Sunday Section was not part of the top 10, but joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Raleigh News & Observer and Tulsa World as one of four to earn honorable mention.
Other newspapers in the region to be honored included The Washington Post, which placed in the top 10 in Daily, Sunday and special sections in the organizations Category A, and earned top 10 honors in websites with more than 2 million monthly unique visitors.
Also, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville earned top 5 honors in Class D for Sunday sections, special sections and for its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.