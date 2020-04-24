Dear 6th Grade,
I miss our lunches together! I miss the one claps and the two claps to get your attention. To get the attention of my children I just turn off the wifi router. I hope you are relaxing and working during this time of uncertainty. I can't wait to see you in August! Remember to read! With love, Ms. VanNess, Wilkerson, Wilk, or whatever you want to call me today. **To my previous students -- I miss you too!!**
